Chicago man charged with Lansing armed robbery

A Chicago man has been charged with robbing someone at gunpoint last week in south suburban Lansing.

Dominique M. Taylor, 22, faces one count of armed robbery, according to Lansing police.

The victim told police he met Taylor on a website and arranged the purchase of a cellphone, police said.

Taylor and the victim met about 1:35 p.m. in the 3600 block of 173rd Court in Lansing, and during the negotiation over the price, Taylor pointed a silver automatic handgun at the victim and stole his money before taking off, police said.

The officers found Taylor, who matched the description of the suspect, and he was arrested, police said.

Taylor was ordered held on a $1,000 bond at the Cook County Jail, according to Cook County sheriff’s records. He is next scheduled to appear at the Markham courthouse.