Chicago man charged with Palatine storage burglaries

A Chicago man was arrested and charged Thursday after Palatine police identified him as the serial burglar targeting storage units across the Chicago area.

James M. Greco, 32, of Norwood Park on the Northwest Side, was charged with one felony count of burglary, according to a statement from the Palatine Police Department.

Between March 12 and 29, Palatine police responded to a number of storage unit burglaries that happened overnight at a storage facility in the 500 block of West Colfax Street in Palatine, police said.

Police identified Greco as the offender after they determined that he used false information to rent a storage unit at the facility, providing him access to the secured storage area, police said. When his access code did not work, Greco allegedly forced his way through the access gate.

Officers linked Greco to other outside storage unit burglaries in the area, including ones in Chicago, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Northlake, River Grove and Schaumburg, police said. He allegedly gained access through the gates while driving either a Chevy Trailblazer or a rented U-Haul truck.

Officers searched Greco’s home Thursday and found over 200 items believed to be stolen property, police said. Items included tools, construction equipment, high-end toys, hobby items such as train sets and musical instruments and other collectables.

Greco, who is already on probation for a previous burglary conviction, was taken to the Cook County Third District Court House Friday where his bail was set at $25,000. His next scheduled court date is May 2.

Anyone in the Chicago area who believes he or she may have been a victim of these storage unit burglaries should contact the local police unit where the storage facility is located, who will then notify Palatine police.