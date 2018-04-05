Chicago man charged with possessing vehicle stolen from Naperville driveway

A Chicago man is accused of being involved with the Feb. 22 theft of a vehicle left in a west suburban Naperville driveway.

Yarmel Williams, 26, of the Gresham neighborhood, was charged with a count unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Williams was taken into custody Wednesday when he was seen entering the vehicle in a Burr Ridge parking lot, according to the state’s attorney’s office. His bail was set at $30,000 and he was scheduled back in court May 2.

A second vehicle was also stolen from a garage at the same time, but the case is still under investigation.