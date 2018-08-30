A Chicago man pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to charges of stealing more than 100 cigarette cartons from a gas station in west suburban Elmhurst.

Elijah Jones, 63, is accused of working with an accomplice to take 103 cartons of cigarettes from a gas station at 476 N. York Road, according to a statement from Elmhurst police.

About 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 7, the accomplice allegedly distracted the cashier while Jones, who was wearing a surgical mask, slipped into the supply room and loaded the cigarettes into a bag, police said. The two then left the station, and Jones was arrested at his home the next day.

Elijah Jones | Elmhurst police

Jones, of the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side, faces multiple felony charges of theft, burglary and being a fugitive from justice, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office. His bail was set at $10,000 on Aug. 11, and his next court appearance was scheduled for Sep. 19.

Elmhurst police said Thursday the incident remained under investigation.