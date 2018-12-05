Chicago man charged with the murder of 58-year-old man stabbed to death

A video frame of a suspect police believe killed a 58-year-old man on Nov. 20 in the Lawndale neighborhood. | Chicago police

A man was charged Tuesday with stabbing a 58-year-old man to death last month in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Darius Mayze, 24, faces one count of first-degree murder for the Nov. 20 death of Ronald Rockett in the 1200 block of South Christiana, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Rockett, who lived on the block, was found dead at the scene and an autopsy ruled he died of multiple stab wounds.

Officers arrested Mayze Sunday evening at a location in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side, police said. He lives in Lawndale.

Mayze was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

Following Rockett’s slaying, police released three videos with the suspect walking down a sidewalk about the time of the homicide.