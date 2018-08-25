Chicago man killed in Calumet Park shooting

A man died early Friday from gunshot wounds sustained during a shooting in south suburban Calumet Park.

Cordell Hull, 24, was shot multiple times at 127th Street and Marshfield Avenue, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Hull, who lived in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 1:54 a.m. Friday.

Calumet Park police did not immediately release further details. The intersection where Hull was shot contains a Shell gas station and a McDonald’s.

A Saturday autopsy determined Hull from multiple gunshots wounds, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.