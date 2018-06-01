Chicago man faces charges 10 years after alleged sexual abuse of 6-year-old boy

A man is facing felony charges about a decade after authorities say he sexually abused a 6-year-old boy in Chicago.

Nicholas Vasquez, 36, was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 13 years of age, according to a release from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities learned of the alleged abuse on May 2, about 10 years after it’s said to have happened, the sheriff’s office said. It was unclear from where or exactly when the allegations stem.

Vasquez, of the West Garfield Park neighborhood, was arrested on Saturday. A Cook County Judge on Friday set Vasquez’s bail at $25,000.