05/04/2019, 06:15am

Chicago man faces drug, weapons charges after crashing car into tree in Lisle

Village of Lisle Facebook photo

By Carly Behm
A 28-year-old man from Kilbourn Park on the Northwest Side is accused of multiple crimes after crashing his car into a tree in west suburban Lisle.

Andres Leyva is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, felony unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of cannabis, driving too fast for conditions and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to Lisle police. 

Andres Leyva | Lisle police

Authorities responded to reports of a car crash Wednesday about 3:52 a.m. in the 700 block of Maple Avenue in Lisle, police said. Officers found Leyva’s Toyota Corolla crashed dead-on into a tree. He allegedly showed signs of being impaired by drugs and alcohol. 

Two loaded handguns were found during a search of his car and were taken as evidence, police said.

Leyva is being held at the DuPage County Jail and is awaiting a bond hearing. 

Carly Behm

