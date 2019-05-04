Chicago man faces drug, weapons charges after crashing car into tree in Lisle

A 28-year-old man from Kilbourn Park on the Northwest Side is accused of multiple crimes after crashing his car into a tree in west suburban Lisle.

Andres Leyva is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, felony unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of cannabis, driving too fast for conditions and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to Lisle police.

Authorities responded to reports of a car crash Wednesday about 3:52 a.m. in the 700 block of Maple Avenue in Lisle, police said. Officers found Leyva’s Toyota Corolla crashed dead-on into a tree. He allegedly showed signs of being impaired by drugs and alcohol.

Two loaded handguns were found during a search of his car and were taken as evidence, police said.

Leyva is being held at the DuPage County Jail and is awaiting a bond hearing.