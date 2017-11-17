Chicago man facing forgery charges in DuPage County

A Chicago man has been charged with forgery for allegedly sending false documents to the DuPage County Department of Probation.

Robert Almeida, a 43-year-old from the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side, faces one count of forgery, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

A DuPage County judge received a letter from a criminal defendant in July that stated he completed his court-ordered treatment through a company owned by Almeida, according to the state’s attorney’s office. The court reviewed the document and found that the company was not authorized as a treatment provider by the Division of Alcohol and Substance Abuse.

It was also found that treatment had not been provided to the defendant, as ordered in the case, the state’s attorney’s office said.

A $10,000 arrest warrant was issued for Almeida on Oct. 30, and he turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday, Nov. 14, the state’s attorney’s office said. He was released on bond later that day.