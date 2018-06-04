Chicago man fleeing Indiana police sneaks out of steel mill in stolen uniform

A Chicago man was arrested Sunday morning after he fled police in a high-speed chase and snuck through an Indiana steel mill.

Deshun Guy, 26, of Chicago, has been charged with resisting police, drug possession, reckless driving, theft and driving without a license, according to Indiana State Police.

Officers pulled over Guy for speeding about 5:30 a.m. just two miles east of the state border on the Indiana Toll Road, police said. When the officer walked up to Guy’s SUV, he sped away at 135 mph.

Guy exited on Buchanan Street in Gary and drove toward the U.S. Steel facility, where he crashed into a concrete wall, according to police. Officers then chased Guy into the mill, but lost sight of him.

A security guard at the mill told police that Guy had stolen a uniform and a hard hat, and was last seen running from the mill into woods nearby.

Officers searched the area and found Guy hiding under a bush, police said. Authorities found cocaine and over a thousand dollars in his SUV.

Guy was taken to Lake County Jail in Crown Point.