Chicago man gets 30 years for 2009 armed Lincoln Park robbery

A Chicago man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for a 2009 bank robbery in which he threatened to shoot a woman in Lincoln Park.

Jon Giles, 39, barged into a North Community Bank branch on March 20, 2009, and jabbed a loaded gun into the side of a female employee sitting at a desk, according to the FBI.

“Give me the money or I will shoot her right now!” he screamed as she was forced to load a Ziploc bag with cash.

After ordering the woman and a teller to lie face-down on the floor, he took off with about $1,153, the FBI said.

During his trial, the woman said she was terrified during the holdup and believed she would never live to see her children again, the FBI said.

“The defendant is a manipulative, violent, career criminal who appears unable to stop harming other members of society by committing violent crimes,” said assistant federal attorneys Christopher V. Parente and Elizabeth Pozolo.

A key piece of evidence was a glove that Giles wore during the heist that matched his DNA, the FBI said.

Giles was arrested in June 2009 on unrelated armed robbery charges, the FBI said. Earlier this year, he was convicted of federal bank robbery and firearm charges, of which he received a 360-month sentence.

A federal judge ruled Giles will be allowed to apply credit for his nine years already spent in custody to the 30-year sentence, the FBI said.