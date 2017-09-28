Chicago man gets 5 years in prison for violating protective order

A Chicago man has been sentenced to five years in prison for violating an order of protection barring him from contacting a domestic abuse victim.

Joseph B. McGhee, 47, pleaded guilty Aug. 25, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

McGhee was served with the order of protection after he was caught in a park near the victim’s residence, prosecutors said. He had been convicted four days earlier of domestic battery against the victim.

After being served, McGhee called the victim on the telephone multiple times, prosecutors said.

Judge David Kliment sentenced McGhee, a resident of the West Side Austin neighborhood, to five years in prison Friday, according to the state’s attorney’s office.