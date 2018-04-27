Chicago man gets 6 years for burglarizing Best Buy in northwest suburbs

A man from Chicago was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday for breaking into and stealing merchandise from a Best Buy store in northwest suburban Bloomingdale.

Arther Holmes, 35, of the South Side of Chicago, pled guilty to burglarizing the store Christmas day in 2017, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

About 4:20 a.m. that morning, Holmes and several accomplices crashed a car into the Best Buy and then stole more than $39,000 of merchandise, including laptops and televisions, prosecutors said.

Bloomingdale police responded and pursued Holmes and his crew, who fled in two separate cars, prosecutors said. After Holmes’ car ran out of gas and he tried to enter the other car, officers arrested him.