Chicago man, girl charged with carjacking during test drive in Elgin

A man and girl have been charged with carjacking a vehicle they were purporting to buy Monday evening in northwest suburban Elgin.

Darius L. Polk, 18, and his accomplice, identified as only a female juvenile, face one felony count each of aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery, according to Elgin police.

A man called police about 5:45 p.m., reporting a two people stole his vehicle in the 300 block of St. Charles Street, police said. He told investigators the pair had expressed an interest in purchasing his vehicle, which was listed for sale.

During a test drive, the girl pulled out a knife and told the man to exit the vehicle, while Polk told the victim to give up his property, police said. The man was not injured and able to give investigators a description of both suspects.

The man’s vehicle and the female were both found in the 200 block of Michigan Street, police said. Officers then established a perimeter and a K-9 unit responded to the scene. Polk was eventually located in the first block of Center Street. Both suspects were identified by the victim and subsequently taken into custody without incident.

Polk, who lives in the West Lawn neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, has been ordered held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on a $1,000,000 bond, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

Police said the female was transported to the Kane County Youth Home for a Tuesday detention hearing.