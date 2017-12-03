Chicago man killed in Aurora crash

A Chicago man was killed when his car became airborne and struck two trees late Saturday in west suburban Aurora.

Brian Dorantes, 22, was speeding west on Indian Trail in his 2003 Acura RSX about 10:30 p.m. when he disregarded a stop sign at the intersection with Deerpath Road, crossed into the eastbound lanes and went through the intersection, according to Aurora police.

His car briefly became airborne and when it landed, the car left the road and collided with two trees on the north side of the street, police said.

Dorantes, of the Northwest Side Belmont Cragin neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:47 p.m., police said. There no signs of alcohol or drug use.

Aurora police are investigating.