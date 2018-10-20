Chicago man on parole for carjacking conviction charged with Oak Lawn carjacking

A Chicago man who was charged Friday with carjacking a woman in west suburban Oak Park had recently been released on parole for another vehicular hijacking in 2015.

Dwayne K. Corley, 25, was taken into custody Thursday after a female was carjacked about noon while sitting in her gray 2017 Hyundai Velostar parked in the 6200 block of West 95th Street, according to a statement from Oak Lawn police.

A man opened her door and ordered her to the ground, police said. Once she obeyed, the man took off in her car. He did not display or hint at any weapons.

Detectives discovered the car was possibly near 71st Street and Langley Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Oak Lawn officers soon found the Hyundai — with Corley sitting inside, police said. He matched the physical description the car’s owner had provided officers.

Corley was taken into custody without incident and the keys were recovered from his pocket.

The suspect has been convicted of carjacking twice before and was released on parole on Oct. 4 for a 2015 sentence for vehicular carjacking, police said.

He was held at Cook County Jail on a $150,000 bond, police said. His next court appearance was scheduled for Nov. 15.