Chicago man pleads guilty to sexually abusing 2 children

A Chicago man pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually abusing two children in northwest suburban Carpentersville.

Esequiel Gonzalez Banuelos, 24, was charged with felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said.

Gonzalez Banuelos was arrested after one child told her mother that Gonzalez Banuelos sexually abused her in her home between September 2012 and May 2017, the state’s attorney’s office said. He was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Additionally, Gonzalez Banuelos must register himself for life in the Illinois Sex Offender Registry, the state’s attorney’s office said.