A Chicago man visited South Beach – and was stabbed by an armless artist

Tourists spend time in Miami Beach where a Chicago resident was attacked after asking for directions on the street. | AP Photo/Alan Diaz

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – He only wanted directions, but a simple question led to a hospital visit for a Chicagoan vacationing in Florida on Tuesday.

It was a little after midnight when Cesar Coronado, 22, was walking along a popular South Beach corridor with fellow Chicago resident, Cindy Barrientos. They stopped to ask a man for directions. But the pair never made it to their destination.

Instead, the man, 46-year-old Jonathan Crenshaw, responded by attacking Coronado with a pair of scissors, according to the Miami Herald. Crenshaw is a Miami street artist. He’s also homeless.

He also has no arms.

Crenshaw stabbed Coronado using his feet, which is also how he paints murals. Then he walked away.

Coronado was taken to a nearby hospital after police found him bleeding with injuries to his left arm.

The armless artist was found less than a block away. He told police he used the scissors in defense after Coronado punched him. Crenshaw, who has a lengthy history of criminal offenses, was then taken to jail where he’s being held on a $7,500 bond.