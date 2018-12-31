Chicago man, suspected of DUI in NW Indiana, spits blood on nurse, gets tased

A Chicago man was accused of drunk driving and causing a ruckus by spitting his own blood inside a hospital Friday night in northwest Indiana.

About 10:30 p.m., 37-year-old Joan Miyares crashed his 2003 Nissan passenger while driving on the I-80 eastbound exit ramp to Ripley Street, according to a statement from Indiana State Police. He had open containers of alcohol littered throughout the car.

Miyares was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Hobart, Indiana, and the ramp was closed for about 45 minutes, police said. Once at the hospital, Miyares started spewing profane words and had to be physically restrained.

He also spat blood and saliva on a nurse trying to treat him, police said. The Lake County prosecutor’s office then approved a warrant for a DUI blood draw, which Miyares also reacted poorly to.

Miyares tried to stop staff from the court-ordered blood draw but was unsuccessful, police said. Once the draw was done, Miyares threatened the well-being of hospital staffers and two state troopers.

The hospital cleared him to be taken to Lake County Jail, prompting Miyares to resist by not sitting in the police squad car, police said. He also began to kick and twist his body to avoid getting into the vehicle.

Miyares attempted to bite one of the state troopers in the face and shoulder, police said. Eventually, officers tasered him and he was arrested.

Miyares faces felony counts of operating while intoxicated, which he has a prior conviction of, as well as intimidation, police said. He also was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery by bodily waste, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated in a way that endangers someone.