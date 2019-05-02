Chicago man tased in Valparaiso courtroom passes out

A Chicago man passed out Monday after court officers tased him for resisting arrest at the Porter County Superior Court in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Christopher Jackson, 23, had been sentenced about 1:40 p.m. to three years in prison for felony weapons violations and was ordered into custody immediately, Porter County officials said. When a court security sergeant approached him, Jackson ignored verbal commands and refused to put his hands behind his back.

The sergeant attempted to handcuff Jackson, but both fell to the ground with Jackson, who was allegedly still resisting, on top, officials said. A court security lieutenant tased Jackson, hitting him in the buttocks and waist. Jackson allegedly continued to resist.

When the lieutenant applied a drive stun to Jackson’s right calf, officers were able to handcuff him and Jackson complied, officials said. While handcuffed, Jackson began to shake for a few seconds then became unresponsive. Officers checked his pulse and breathing, and emergency services transported Jackson to Porter Regional Hospital.

Jackson recovered at the hospital and was released to be taken to Porter County Jail, officials said.