Chicago man wanted for dealing heroin arrested after burglary in Riverside

A crowbar at the scene of the robbery in the 3340 block of South Harlem in Riverside | Riverside police

A Chicago man who was wanted on a warrant for dealing heroin in Cook County was arrested and charged with burglary Wednesday in west suburban Riverside.

Maurice L. Sanders, 37, was charged with felony burglary and possession of burglary tools after he allegedly broke into a Riverside School District administrative building using a crowbar at 3:07 a.m. in the 3340 block of South Harlem, according to Riverside police.

An officer responding to an unrelated call across the street was notified of a burglar alarm at the building, police said.

The officer found that the back door had been forced in and heavily damaged and called for backup. Responding officers found Sanders hiding behind a refrigerator and found a crowbar near the doorway, police said.

He was taken into custody at gunpoint and brought to central booking, police said.

Sanders told police that he had noticed a dumpster near the school was overflowing and thought that the building was being restored. He broke in to see if there was any equipment in the building that he could steal and pawn, police said.

Sanders’ criminal history includes armed robbery, theft, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and drug charges, police said.

He was wanted by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office on a no bond warrant for manufacturing and selling heroin, police said.