Your guide to the Chicago Marathon

There will be road closings and parking restrictions along the lakefront as city crews prepare for Sunday's Chicago Marathon. | Sun-Times file photo

More than 40,000 people are expected to take part Sunday in the 41st Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to go — or looking for ways to avoid the marathon route, which starts and ends at Grant Park.

RACE SCHEDULE

Starting times are staggered.

7:20 a.m. — Men wheelchair racers.

7:21 a.m. — Women wheelchair racer.

7:22 a.m. — Handcyclers.

7:23 a.m. — Athletes with disabilities.

7:30 a.m. — Wave 1.

8 a.m. — Wave 2.

8:35 a.m. — Wave 3.

HOW TO WATCH

NBC5 will broadcast the marathon beginning at 7 a.m.

If you prefer to watch from a spot along the race route, organizers and city officials are urging spectators to take the L.

Head to Grand Avenue between Columbus Drive and State Street to see the start of the race, or anywhere along State Street between Grand and Jackson Boulevard.

For the finish, go to the “Bank of America cheer zone” at South Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

Here’s where to get off the L to get to other spots on the race route:

• Grand and State Red Line station: Exit at Grand and State (Mile 1). Walk three blocks west to LaSalle Street (Mile 3) and four blocks west to Wells Street (Mile 12.5).

• Monroe Street Red Line station: Exit at Monroe Street (Mile 2).

• Chicago Avenue Red Line station: Walk three blocks west to LaSalle Street (Mile 3.5) and four blocks west to Wells Street (Mile 12.25).

• Clark/Division Red Line station: Exit at LaSalle Street (Mile 4). Walk one block west to Wells Street (Mile 12).

• Sheridan Red Line station: Walk four blocks east to Broadway (Mile 8).

• Addison Red Line station: Walk four blocks east to Broadway (Mile 8.5).

• Sedgwick Brown Line station: Board a Brown Line train and exit at Sedgwick Street. Walk a half-block north to North Avenue (Mile 11).

• Washington/Wells station: Get here from the Brown Line, Pink Line or Orange Line. Walk one block west on Washington Street to Franklin Street (Mile 13.5).

• UIC-Halsted Blue Line station: Use the Halsted Street exit or Morgan Street exit. Walk two blocks north to Adams Street (Mile 14.25). Or use the Halsted Street or Morgan Street exits, and walk one block north to Jackson Boulevard (Mile 17).

• 18th Street Pink Line station: Walk four blocks east to Loomis Street (Mile 19).

• Cermak-Chinatown Red Line station: Exit at Cermak-Chinatown (Mile 21.5).

• Sox-35th Red Line station: Use the 33rd Street exit (Mile 23). Walk two blocks east on 35th to State Street (Mile 23.25).

• 35th-Bronzeville-ITT Green Line station: Use the 33rd Street exit (Mile 23) or 35th Street exit (Mile 23.25).

• Cermak-McCormick Place Green Line station: Walk two blocks east to Michigan Avenue (Mile 25).

• Roosevelt Road station: Get here from the Red Line, Green Line or Orange Line. Walk east on Roosevelt toward the museum campus and Grant Park (finish line).

STREET CLOSINGS (reopening times approximate)

• Columbus Drive to Grand Avenue — 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

• Grand Avenue from Columbus Drive to State Street — 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

• State Street from Grand Avenue to Jackson Boulevard — 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

• Jackson Boulevard from State Street to LaSalle Street — 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

• LaSalle Street from Jackson Boulevard to Stockton Drive — 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• Stockton Drive from LaSalle Street to Fullerton Drive — 7 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

• Fullerton Drive from Stockton Drive to Cannon Drive — 7 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

• Cannon Drive from Fullerton Drive to Sheridan Road — 7 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

• Sheridan Road from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue — 7 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

• Inner Lake Shore Drive from Belmont Avenue to Sheridan Road — 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Sheridan Road from Inner Lake Shore Drive to Broadway — 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Broadway from Sheridan Road to Briar Place — 7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Clark Street from Diversey Parkway to Fullerton Parkway — 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Clark Street from Fullerton Parkway to Webster Avenue — 7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

• Webster Avenue from Clark Street to Sedgwick Street — 7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

• Sedgwick Street from Webster Avenue to North Avenue — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• North Avenue from Sedgwick Street to Wells Street — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Wells Street from North Avenue to Walton Street — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Wells Street to North Avenue to Wacker Drive — 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

• Wacker Drive from Wells Street to Franklin Street — 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

• Franklin Street from Wacker Drive to Monroe Street — 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• Monroe Street from Franklin Street to Jefferson Street — 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• Jefferson Street from Monroe Street to Adams Street — 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• Adams Street from Jefferson Street to Damen Avenue — 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

• Damen Avenue from Adams Street to Jackson Boulevard — 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

• Jackson Boulevard from Damen Avenue to Halsted Street — 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

• Halsted Street from Jackson Boulevard to Taylor Street — 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Taylor Street from Halsted Street to Loomis Street — 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

• Loomis Street from Taylor Street to 18th Street — 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

• 18th Street from Loomis Street to Halsted Street — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Halsted Street from 18th Street to Canalport Avenue — 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

• Canalport Avenue from Halsted Street to Cermak Road — 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

• Cermak Road from Canalport Avenue to Wentworth Avenue — 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Wentworth Avenue from Cermak Avenue to 33rd Street — 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

• 33rd Street from Wentworth Avenue to State Street — 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

• State Street from 33rd Street to 35th Street — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• 35th Street from State Street to Indiana Avenue — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Indiana Avenue from 35th Street to 31st Street — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• 31st Street from Indiana Avenue to Michigan Avenue — 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

• Michigan Avenue from 31st Street to Roosevelt Road — 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to finish — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TRANSIT REROUTES

These CTA buses will be rerouted starting Thursday and continuing through Monday:

• No. 2 Hyde Park Express.

• No. 6 Jackson Park Express.

• No. 7 Harrison.

• No. J14 Jeffery Jump.

• No. 26 South Shore Express.

• No. 28 Stony Island.

• No. 126 Jackson.

• No. 132 Goose Island Express.

• No. 142 Stockton/Michigan Express.

• No. 147 Outer Drive Express.

AFTER PARTIES

• The Biofreeze 27th Mile Post-Race Party will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Butler Field in Grant Park.

• Goose Island will host post-race parties at Goose Island Tap Room (1800 W. Fulton St.), Lizzie McNeal’s (400 N. McClurg Court), The Scout Waterhouse + Kitchen (1301 S. Wabash Ave.), Hard Rock Café Chicago (63 W. Ontario St.), The Plaza at Park Grill (11 N. Michigan Ave.) and Tesori (65 E. Adams St.).