Mayor-elect Lightfoot arrives at White House to meet with Ivanka Trump

WASHINGTON — Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot arrived at the White House Tuesday, kicking off three days of meetings in the nation’s capital.

She was to meet with Ivanka Trump at the White House. Lightfoot and the president’s daughter, a senior White House adviser, were to have “an introductory meeting” to “discuss workforce development and other opportunities,” a White House source said.

Lightfoot was not scheduled to meet with the president.

Later Tuesday, Lightfoot was to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top congressional leaders. On Wednesday the incoming mayor is on the House side attending a meeting of the Congressional Black Caucus with her fundraiser at a government affairs group in the evening.

On Thursday, she meets with the Chicago and the rest of the Illinois congressional delegation at lunch and breakfast in addition to one-on-ones with Democratic Illinois Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin.