Chicago mayoral money-tracker: Who’s giving, getting how much in mayor’s race?

The Sun-Times is tracking campaign contributions in the 2019 Chicago mayoral race. As of Nov. 15, this database includes contributions to 17 political committees for candidates who at some point have declared plans to be on the Feb. 26 ballot.

Included on this page are:

• Dorothy Brown, the clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County.

• Gery Chico, who ran in 2011 and was a chief of staff to former Mayor Richard M. Daley.

• Bill Daley, Richard M. Daley’s brother and a former chief of staff to President Barack Obama.

• Amara Enyia, director of the Austin Chamber of Commerce.

• La Shawn Ford, a state representative.

• Ja’Mal Green, an activist in Chicago’s Black Lives Matter movement.

• Jerry Joyce, a former assistant Cook County state’s attorney and son of a clout-heavy Chicago politico.

• William Kelly, a television producer.

• John Kozlar, a two-time aldermanic candidate.

• Troy LaRaviere, a former CPS principal who shut down his mayoral bid in November.

• Lori Lightfoot, attorney and former president of the Chicago Police Board.

• Garry McCarthy, a former Chicago police superintendent under Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

• Susana Mendoza, who just won re-election as Illinois state comptroller.

• Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Board president, also chairs the county’s Democratic Party.

• Neal Sales-Griffin, an entrepreneur and educator.

• Paul Vallas, a former Chicago Public Schools CEO.

• Willie Wilson, a businessman.

Choose a candidate below to see where their money is coming from, including by ZIP code within the city of Chicago. A searchable database of all contributions filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections is below the map.

Loading...

Loading...