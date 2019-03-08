Willie Wilson endorses Lori Lightfoot for mayor

Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot addresses the crowd at her Election Night party as she leads in the polls, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Chicago. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

After a heavy courtship by both mayoral candidates, Willie Wilson endorsed Lori Lightfoot on Friday in a move with potential to be a difference-maker on April 2.

“I’m looking forward to working with him,” Lightfoot told the City Club of Chicago Friday morning.

“Obviously, Dr. Wilson likes to march to his own drum. I am deeply grateful.”

Four years ago, Wilson got 10 percent of the vote in Round One of the mayoral sweepstakes, then endorsed Jesus “Chuy” Garcia over Rahm Emanuel, in what was Chicago’s first mayoral runoff.

It barely moved the needle.

In the six-week period between Feb. 24 and the April 7 runoff, Emanuel actually boosted his support among African-American voters alienated by his record, 50 school closings by 14.5 percentage points.

A former City Council ally of Mayor Harold Washington, Garcia had high hopes of resurrecting the black-Hispanic coalition that culminated in Washington’s 1983 election as Chicago’s first African-American mayor.

But it was Emanuel who came closer to bringing the old rainbow band back together. He ended up winning 64 percent of the white vote, 57.3 percent of the black vote and 39 percent among Hispanics.

Wilson’s endorsement of Lightfoot packs greater potential to help the former Police Board president expand her base along the North Side and north lakefront.

On Feb. 26, he won 13 South and West Side wards. Preckwinkle won five black wards near her longtime political base in Hyde Park along with the 26th Ward. Lightfoot captured 11 wards, nearly all of them along the North Side and north lakefront.

If Wilson can persuade even a fraction of the 50,000 Chicago voters who supported him to back Lightfoot and actually show to vote on April 2, she will take a giant step toward the mayor’s office.

Like Dorothy Brown, Wilson has deep religious roots and an older, church-based constituency.

Last week, Wilson openly acknowledged that the fact that Lightfoot is a lesbian would not play well with those voters.

“That’s a pretty hard sell. … But, I’m talking about contracts and jobs and schools and things of that nature,” Wilson said then.

“People have got religion. They believe in their religion–and so do I. But, have gays and lesbians in my workplace. And I got to church. It depends on how one looks at it.”

Wilson urged his 50,000 supporters to go to his Facebook page and vote on which candidate they wanted him to support. Lightfoot was apparently their choice.

During a televised debate on Thursday night that turned bitter fast, both candidates telegraphed Wilson’s choice.

Preckwinkle noted that she was better positioned to win the thirteen wards that Wilson captured–no matter what he says.

“I’m not so concerned about the endorsement of former candidates as I am reaching out to their voters. I think that’s really critical,” she said.

“And in the wards in which Mr. Wilson won, I was second.”

Lightfoot went out of her way to praise Wilson, with whom she has met repeatedly over the last week.

“We’ve got to give hats off the Dr. Wilson. He’s been a candidate many times. He’s built an enormous infrastructure. And he speaks to, I think, an urgency in the black community in particular about the unequal distribution of resources in the city. And frankly, I share that view,” she said.

“We’ve got to make sure, frankly, are looking to neighborhoods south of Roosevelt Road and west of Ashland in a way that we haven’t in the last seven years.”

Contributing: Stefano Esposito