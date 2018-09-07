Toni Preckwinkle to form exploratory committee for mayor’s race

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will announce plans to form an exploratory committee for a run for mayor in the coming days, a representative for Preckwinkle said on Friday.

The announcement won’t be a definite yes or no about her stepping into the race, the representative said.

Preckwinkle considered a run in 2014 but dropped out, because of a “commitment to reform” within the county.

A Cook County source says, petitions have already been printed and the Service Employees International Union has committed to circulating them to gather signatures for the board president.

The source also says Susana Mendoza, who is running for another term as Illinois Comptroller, is also still making calls despite denying a run for the city’s top political office.

As for people considering a run now that Mayor Rahm Emanuel is out, Preckwinkle joins several others, including Gery Chico, U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez (4th), U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (5th), Cook County Clerk David Orr, and Alds. Ricardo Munoz (22nd), Scott Waguespack (32nd) and Tom Tunney (44th).