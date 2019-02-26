‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago PD’ score huge ratings for NBC

Torrey DeVitto as Natalie Manning and Nick Gehlfuss as Will Halstead in a scene from "Chicago Med." | Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

NEW YORK — Producer Dick Wolf’s factory of Chicago dramas is becoming increasingly important for NBC.

The Nielsen company said both “Chicago PD” and “Chicago Fire” scored their highest ratings in nearly two years last week with crossover episodes where they shared casts. “Chicago Med” actually had the biggest audience of the triumvirate with 9.1 million viewers, although the other two were close behind.

All three shows were among the 11 most-watched programs on prime-time television last week. After the finale of “America’s Got Talent Champions” last week, they were the most popular programs on NBC.

The Oscars led ABC to a weekly win in the ratings.