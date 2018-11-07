Chicago Millennials outpace Baby Boomers at the ballot box

Chance the Rapper closes out a rally for mayoral candidate Amara Enyia, second from right, last month. File Photo. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A surprisingly large number of young voters turned out on Tuesday — a group that’s often seen as politically apathetic.

Tuesday evening, the 25-34 age group had cast the largest number of votes — about 162,000 — according to the Chicago Board of Elections. The 55-64 age group was running second, with some 142,000 votes.

And Chicago Millennials had plenty of company across the nation.

Roughly 31 percent of those aged 18 to 29 voted in the mid-terms, the highest participation level for that age group in a quarter century of midterm elections, according to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University.

What motivated younger voters to show up at the polls? A fear that the issues they hold dear — diversity, immigration, climate change, among others — may be under threat, said one local political expert.

“The perceived assault on that makes the election more real than what’s happening with trade or interest rates, tax deductions and those kinds of things,” said Kent Redfield, professor emeritus at the University of Illinois Springfield.

Redfield also pointed out that Democrat J.B. Pritzker’s gubernatorial campaign made a “big push” to connect with voters via social media, something that would almost certainly be seen by younger voters.

Longtime political consultant Don Rose also pointed out that this election saw a high number of “independent, progressive” groups pushing the anti-Trump vote.

“There was a tremendous push by … many organizations as well as the party organizations to get out the millennial vote, and it showed up here as it did in many other parts of the country,” Rose said.

Mayoral candidate Amara Enyia, 35, who is courting younger voters with help from Chance the Rapper and Kanye West, heralded the results, saying Millennials “are a force to be reckoned with and understand that they have the ability to change the direction of this city.”

John Jackson, visiting professor at Southern Illinois University’s Paul Simon Public Institute, agreed that younger voters may have been motivated by “quality-of-life” issues and also may have seen what happened when the youth vote failed to support Hillary Clinton in large numbers.

“Maybe they’ve learned some lessons,” Jackson said.