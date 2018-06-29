Chicago’s minimum wage set to jump to $12 per hour

Chicago’s minimum wage will jump up to $12 per hour on Sunday, the latest increase in a five-year plan that will see it rise to $13 in 2019.

This year’s increase will affect more than 400,000 workers, according to Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office.

“No parents who work full time in the City of Chicago should ever have to raise their children in poverty,” Emanuel said in a statement.

Chicago had gone by the state minimum wage of $8.25 per hour before the City Council in 2014 voted to approve the yearly incremental increase, jumping to $10 in 2015, $10.50 in 2016 and $11 in 2017.

The mayor’s office plans to index the wage to inflation after reaching $13, according to its website.

Vernon Bobo is one parent getting a raise Sunday. Though grateful that the extra dollar per hour signifies progress, the Wendy’s crew member said it is still not enough.

“It’s gonna help out a little bit. I’m gonna have a little more leeway with certain things,” said Bobo, who is part of the Fight for 15 workers’ rights organization. “I’m still gonna be in a struggle.”

Beyond calls for more cash per hour, however, new data also suggests the city should reconsider who is benefiting from the policies. Frank Manzo, co-author of a study conducted by the Illinois Economic Policy Institute and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, said the ordinance has been successful — but more can be done.

The hikes have not negatively impacted Chicago’s unemployment, Manzo said. They have also resulted in lower income inequality and modest business growth.

Yet while the ordinance is a “reasonably balanced policy” that directly benefited more than a quarter of the city’s workforce, Manzo said it “warrants further coverage and expansion.”

Teenage workers under the age of 18, for instance, can still receive 50 cents less than the state minimum wage. And certain occupations, such as private security guards and recreation or fitness workers, are assumed to fall under state jurisdiction.

“The interpretation can be expanded to include all these occupations,” Manzo said. “[The city] could raise the minimum wage for those workers with one vote.”

Iashea Cross, for instance, works as a personal assistant with the Department of Human Services. Though she earns more than Chicago’s minimum wage under her individual contract, others still continue to make less than $11.

She and others at the Service Employees International Union (SEIU Healthcare) are working to urge Governor Bruce Rauner to approve a state minimum wage of $15, which he vetoed last year. The IEPI study also recommended a statewide minimum wage increase.

“We’re fighting for the people that make this city and the state go around,” she said. “We feel that the governor doesn’t understand what thousands of people sacrifice (to do their jobs).”

