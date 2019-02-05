Chicago’s 10 most romantic restaurants, ranked

Bavette’s Bar & Beouf is one of the most romantic restaurants in Chicago, according to TripAdvisor. | TripAdvisor

Do you have a reservation at one of Chicago’s most romantic restaurants on Valentine’s Day? What about one of the most romantic restaurants in the country?

Only one Chicago eatery made TripAdvisor’s list of most romantic restaurants in the U.S.: Steak 48. It was ranked the 14th most romantic spot in the country by the travel website.

As the only Chicago restaurant to make the national list, Steak 48 also topped TripAdvisor’s list of the most romantic Windy City restaurants. Second place went to Maple & Ash, and RPM Steak came in third place.

The Chicago list, released Thursday, was based off of recent reviews from millions of diners judging on “the degree to which the property is romantic,” TripAdvisor said.

Here are the top 10 most romantic restaurants in Chicago

This slideshow requires JavaScript.