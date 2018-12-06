Chicago murder suspect arrested after jumping out window in Wisconsin

A man suspected in a Chicago murder was arrested Wednesday afternoon after jumping out the window of a building near the University of Wisconsin campus.

Police in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, were notified by the U.S. Marshals Service that a man suspected in an Oct. 17 murder in Chicago was using a computer in the 400 block of Michigan Avenue in Stevens Point, according to Stevens Point police Det. Sgt. Bob Kussow. The 22-year-old was also wanted on a warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

When officers went to the home about 1:15 p.m. to serve a search warrant, the man jumped out a window and tried to run away through a University of Wisconsin parking lot, Kussow said. He was taken into custody and brought to the Portage County Jail to await extradition to Chicago.

It was not clear what the IDOC warrant was for and the man has not been charged in connection with the murder, Kussow said.

An IDOC spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning. Chicago police referred questions about the case to Stevens Point police.