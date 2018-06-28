Chicago food trucks offer deals for National Food Truck Day

Some local food trucks plan to offer deals for National Food Truck Day on Friday. | Sun-Times file photo

Can you believe it’s been 10 years since the food truck movement started?

The food truck industry has been steadily growing ever since. In 2017, it reached $2.7 billion in revenue, according to a report from Food Truck Nation.

To celebrate, some local food trucks plan to offer deals Friday for National Food Truck Day. Over 800 trucks in major U.S. cities are participating, including 15 in Chicago.

Foodtruckday.org put together a full list of Chicago deals like free sides or drinks with the purchase of a main dish, discounted menu items and more.

If you’re visiting your favorite truck on Friday, make sure you post a photo of your food truck fare on social media using #FoodTruckDay. The truck with the most posts on Instagram and Twitter will win $500.