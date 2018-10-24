Chicago needs ‘counter-drone’ program, top mayoral aide tells aldermen

The City Council heard of the possibility of the city adopting an anti-drone program. | AP file photo

Chicago needs a “counter-drone” program to monitor and divert drones launched by private individuals over special events like the Chicago Marathon that draw large crowds, a top mayoral aide said Wednesday.

Alicia Tate-Nadeau, executive director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, raised the intriguing possibility under questioning at City Council budget hearings.

It happened after Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) asked whose drone it was that she saw flying over the Oct. 7 Chicago Marathon.

Tate-Nadeau replied, “We have no drones . . . It could very well be an individual that is flying drones.”

But Tate-Nadeau said the very presence of private drones over large crowds, particularly in the downtown area, underscores the need for what she called a “counter-drone” program to keep tabs on private drones.

“If you look at what’s going on internationally and nationally, drones are being used to . . . put different explosive devices on, etc.,” she said.

“From a public safety standpoint, I would really like to see us venture into a counter-drone program. So, if you had individuals like you just mentioned that are flying drones over the heads of the public, I would like to see us have the technology to be able to defend against that.”

Tate-Nadeau said at least a portion of the city’s “Urban Area Security Grant” could be used to develop a counter-drone program.

“I believe we need to look at a solution that covers everyone from a public safety standpoint . . . Much like our camera system, I think we need a spectrum of capability that looks at tethered balloons, fixed-wing, rotary-wing. But the first place I would begin would be in the counter-drone portion of this,” she said.

“I’ve got to have a better way — whenever a drone is following folks over the marathon — I should not have to put up a helicopter to chase a drone. There’s better technology out there.”

Three years ago, the City Council tried to strike the appropriate balance between protecting the public and encouraging innovation and technology that has turned Chicago into “one of the top drone cities” in the nation.

One week after a marathon hearing on the subject, aldermen agreed to make Chicago the first major city to adopt “intelligent” regulations.

Although licensing provisions were dropped in deference to the federal government’s pending regulations, aldermen approved a watered-down ordinance that, if adequately enforced, could sharply restrict recreational use of drones as well as commercial use not granted an FAA exemption.

Instead of banning drones within a quarter-mile of a school, hospital, open-air stadium, police station or place of worship, the new version prohibits drones from flying “over” those facilities.

But a host of other restrictions survived the rewrite.

The ordinance still draws a five-mile protective ring around O’Hare and Midway airports. Drones are prohibited between dusk and dawn, during inclement weather, outside the line of sight of the operator, higher than 400 feet above ground level or within 500 feet of any electric generation facility or substation.

They are also banned “directly over” any non-consenting person as well as over “property the operator does not own.”

The ordinance also prohibits drones equipped with a firearm or other weapon and drones launched with the intention to cause “harm to persons or property” or the “purpose of conducting surveillance unless expressly permitted by law.”

Last year, the American Civil Liberties Union accused Mayor Rahm Emanuel of being the heavy hand behind legislation that would allow police officers to use drones to monitor the growing number of protests on the streets of Chicago.