Original Rainbow Cone in Beverly opens Friday

It might be rainy and cold outside today, but a sure sign of spring arrives Friday when the Original Rainbow Cone opens for the season in the Beverly neighborhood.

The South Side ice cream shop at 9233 S. Western Ave. opens at noon Friday, according to its website.

A grand reopening celebration is scheduled for Saturday, March 3, where the first 60 customers will receive a free Rainbow Cone T-shirt, according to its Facebook page.

Original Rainbow Cone is open between noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It’s closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The ice cream shop’s season runs until November.

The Original Rainbow Cone opened in 1926. The treat features orange sherbet, pistachio, Palmer House, strawberry and chocolate ice creams.

Though the hotspot is known for long lines, the shop’s website guarantees customers will be out the door in 10 to 15 minutes.