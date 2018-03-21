Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- A 2-year-old boy who was reported missing in a suspected abduction Tuesday night in DeKalb has been found.
- Late Tuesday, a 22-year-old woman was driving in Englewood when she was grazed by a bullet.
- About 5 p.m. Tuesday, a 42-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.
- About an hour and a half earlier, a SWAT team was called after a woman was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side.
- Police are conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man dead with a laceration to his neck Tuesday afternoon at an apartment in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
