Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago overnight.
- A firefighter was injured by a falling brick Tuesday morning at an extra-alarm fire in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.
- A man was found stabbed to death in an apartment early Tuesday in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.
- Also early Tuesday, a man was shot and critically wounded inside a vehicle in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.
- About 11:10 p.m. Monday, a man was shot and seriously wounded while walking in the South Side Burnside neighborhood.
- Another man was shot and seriously wounded inside a vehicle less than an hour earlier Monday night in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.
- About 9:20 p.m. Monday, a man was shot in the neck, arms and back in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
- About 40 minutes earlier, a 33-year-old woman was struck by glass fragments during a shooting Monday night in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.
- A man answering an online classified ad Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side was shot.
- About 7:30 p.m. Monday, a 19-year-old man was shot in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
- About 45 minutes earlier, a 17-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man were shot Monday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
