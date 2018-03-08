Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- Just after midnight Thursday, an 18-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded while driving in the Budlong Woods neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
- Early Thursday, two robbers threatened a man with pepper spray in his hotel room near the Magnificent Mile.
- Early Thursday morning, a 59-year-old man shot himself in the hand in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.
- A 23-year-old man was shot in the face Wednesday night in the South Side Avalon Park neighborhood.
- Earlier Wednesday evening, two men were shot and wounded, one critically, in south suburban Robbins.
