Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A 52-year-old man was assaulted and robbed Tuesday night in the South Loop.
- About half an hour earlier in the South Shore neighborhood, a man was beaten with a baseball bat by someone he knew inside an apartment. He was in critical condition.
- Earlier Tuesday night, a man was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.
- Early Wednesday, a home was engulfed in flames in south suburban South Holland.
- Also early Wednesday, two people were shot at a gas station in south suburban Markham.
- In northwest Indiana early Wednesday, two semi-trucks were involved in a crash that caused significant delays on I-80/94 near Calumet Avenue in Hammond.
ALSO CHECK OUT: New summer security measures at Millennium Park