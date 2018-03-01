Welcome to our morning article After Dark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A burglar stabbed and killed a dog early Wednesday night in the West Town neighborhood. He was arrested.
- A 57-year-old woman was found dead after a fire Wednesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.
- Earlier Wednesday evening, a 39-year-old man was shot Wednesday evening in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
- Also Wednesday evening, a man was shot and seriously wounded in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.
- A man was assaulted and suffered a laceration to his face early Thursday in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
- Also early Thursday, a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
