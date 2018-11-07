CPD Supt. Johnson recommends Rialmo be fired for fatal Jones, LeGrier shooting

Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo, the officer who shot and killed Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones, shown during his civil trial. A jury at first awarded damages to the LeGrier family, but a judge wiped out that award because jurors also agreed Rialmo feared for his life at the time he fired the fatal shots. | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson on Wednesday filed charges with the Police Board, recommending that Officer Robert Rialmo be fired for fatally shooting Bettie Jones and Quintonio LeGrier on the day after Christmas in 2015.

The charges allege “multiple rule violations.” The city earlier had settled with the Jones family, and a lawsuit by the LeGrier family ended with no damages after a jury ruled Rialmo had feared for his life at the time he fired the fatal shots.

