Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson on Wednesday filed charges with the Police Board, recommending that Officer Robert Rialmo be fired for fatally shooting Bettie Jones and Quintonio LeGrier on the day after Christmas in 2015.

The charges allege “multiple rule violations.” The city earlier had settled with the Jones family, and a lawsuit by the LeGrier family ended with no damages after a jury ruled Rialmo had feared for his life at the time he fired the fatal shots.

