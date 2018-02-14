Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer was on duty when fatally shot

Chicago police commander Paul Bauer was on duty when he was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at the Thompson Center downtown.

Anthony Guglielmi, Chicago Police spokesman, announced on Twitter early Wednesday that Bauer was on duty at the time of the shooting. Initial reports stated that Bauer was off-duty.

Bauer, the commander of the Near North District, was shot multiple times at about 2 p.m. while assisting a tactical team in the 100 block of West Randolph, according to Guglielmi.

Bauer, 53, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter is in custody and the weapon was recovered, according to CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson. The suspect, who has not been named pending charges, is a 44-year-old man from the South Side with a felony record going back to 1998, according to court records and police sources.