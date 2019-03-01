Former Illinois executive inspector general picked to oversee consent decree

Maggie Hickey, a former Illinois executive inspector general, has been picked to oversee the city’s historic consent decree, intended to bring widespread reforms to the Chicago Police Department.

U.S. District Judge Robert Dow, who approved the decree last month, made the selection Friday. He also picked retired U.S. District Judge David Coar to assist Hickey.

As Dow wrote last month, the appointment of a monitoring team means the decree is now in effect.

“While the consent decree is only the first step toward reforming our police department and criminal justice system in Chicago, it is a critical and necessary step,” said mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle in a statement. “As mayor, I will ensure that we take the necessary steps to reform our criminal justice system and police department. This includes creating a Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, eliminating the code of silence, and ending the gang database.”

In January 2017, then-U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch came to Chicago to announce the Justice Department had found widespread constitutional abuses by police. She and Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration also agreed to seek a consent decree.

President Donald Trump took office later that month and installed a new attorney general, Jeff Sessions, who quickly made dismissive comments about the Chicago investigation performed under his predecessor. Eventually, Emanuel joined forces with then-Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, and they pursued a consent decree on their own through a lawsuit filed by Madigan against the city.

The two sides revealed a draft of the consent decree last summer, after roughly a year of negotiations.

Dow held a two-day hearing last fall to take public comment about the proposal in the ceremonial courtroom on the 25th floor of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in the Loop. The judge heard from Chicagoans from all walks of life — from Black Lives Matter activists to the Chicago police officers to ministers.

That hearing gave everyday people a rare opportunity to be heard by a federal judge on a contentious issue that has long troubled Chicago.

The city’s police union has come out strongly against the decree, but Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson and Emanuel last month praised the approval of the document, in a joint statement, as a “step toward significant, lasting change.”

