CPD officer commits suicide; 3rd officer to take own life in 2 months

For the third time in the last two months, a Chicago police officer has committed suicide.

The officer, a woman, killed herself in her personal vehicle early Wednesday, according to the Chicago Police Department and Fraternal Order of Police, the union representing rank-and-file officers.

It was not immediately clear where the officer died or how old she was. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said she was a “veteran” officer assigned to the Calumet District on the Far South Side.

“Crushing news for the department this morning as we grapple with the suicide of a veteran #ChicagoPolice officer who took her life inside her personal vehicle,” Guglielmi tweeted. “Please pray for this officer’s family and fellow officers of @ChicagoCAPS05.”

Last week, Sgt. Steven Bechina, of the CPD’s Mass Transit Unit, shot himself while on duty in the first block of North Des Plaines in the West Loop.

The Calumet District was already subjected to two other officer deaths over the summer.

On July 9, Officer Brandon Krueger, a 36-year-old officer of five years, shot himself in the head in the Calumet District’s parking lot. Two days later, Officer Vinita Williams, 47, fell unconscious in the station and died a short time later.