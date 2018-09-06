City, state agree on CPD decree; cops would file report each time they point gun

A tentative agreement has been reached on the details of a consent decree that would govern reforms at the Chicago Police Department. | File photo

Chicago police officers will be required to file a report every time they point a gun at someone, according to an agreement reached between the city and Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan and made public Thursday.

As part of the new procedure, police officers must radio in the use of a gun to the Office of Emergency Management, according to Madigan’s office.

The new procedure, part of a court-ordered consent decree, is expected to go into effect in July 2019, Madigan’s office said.

Though city and state officials have agreed on the decree’s language, it still must be approved by a U.S. District Court judge.

The tentative deal at a federal court hearing Thursday morning.