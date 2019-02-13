Video shows cop prying open doors of CTA train to make arrest

Chicago Police Officer Tim Kroski in December pried open the doors of a CTA train to arrest a man suspected of robbing a woman in the Lake View neighborhood.

“There wasn’t much resistance, and as soon as I got the doors open he was standing there and I was able to just grab ahold of his arms and walk him off the train,” Kroski said during an awards ceremony at Chicago Patrolmen’s Federal Credit Union last month.

On Wednesday, Chicago police released the body camera video of the arrest.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m super tough or anything, but I was so focused on apprehending him that it kind of set the fear aside for a little bit,” Kroski said.

A gun found in the man’s waistband was later determined to be a replica, something that neither the robbery victim nor Kroski knew until after the fact.

The man, Xavier Lyons, 18, was charged with armed robbery.