City grieves again for CPD Officer Eduardo Marmolejo

Chicago Police officers line up outside St. Rita of Cascia Chapel on Saturday morning for the funeral of Officer Eduardo Marmolejo. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A day after laying Chicago Police Officer Conrad Gary to rest, officers of the department’s Calumet District and hundreds more returned to St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel to pay their respects to his partner Eduardo Marmolejo.

The officers were struck and killed by a South Shore Line train while pursuing a suspect on Monday, at the tail end of a year that has now seen four Chicago police officers killed in the line of duty.

The motorcade carrying Marmolejo’s remains arrived at the South Side church shortly after 11 a.m.

The 36-year-old grew up on the city’s Southwest Side and previously lived in Evergreen Park. Friends said he married his longtime sweetheart Maria, whom he leaves behind with three young daughters.

An online campaign to support Marmolejo’s family had raised over $60,000 as of Saturday morning.

