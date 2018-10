Chicago police investigate unattended bag left at O’Hare Airport terminal

Authorities investigated an unattended bag left at an international terminal Friday evening at O’Hare International Airport.

The Chicago Police and Fire Departments responded to the airport about 8 p.m. and found the bag hanging from a pole outside near a gate entrance, police said.

CPD’s Bomb and Arson unit was still investigating the bag about 8:30 p.m., police said.

