Man shot by Chicago Police, seriously wounded; woman hurt in domestic incident

Streets were block off at a police-involved shooting Saturday morning in the 7700 block of Ada. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Chicago Police officers were involved in a shooting Saturday morning after they received a call for domestic incident in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 5:28 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Ada, police said.

Police couldn’t immediately confirm radio chatter that two people were shot. A spokesperson was expected to give details at the scene of the shooting Saturday morning.

