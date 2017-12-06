Chicago Police K-9 Unit vehicle involved in Eisenhower crash

A Chicago Police K-9 Unit squad car was among three vehicles involved in a crash Wednesday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The crash happened about 6:20 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-55 near South Peoria Street, according to Illinois State Police.

One of the vehicles was an unmarked CPD K-9 Unit vehicle, but additional details were not immediately available, police said.

Everyone at the scene refused medical treatment, said Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Michael Del Greco.

As of 6:50 a.m., all lanes of the expressway were open to traffic, police said.