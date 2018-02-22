Chicago Police looking for information in investigation of 2018’s first homicide

Chicago Police are looking for information about a man who was found shot to death in a crashed car on New Year’s Day in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side, which marked the first reported homicide in Chicago in 2018.

The shooting happened about 2:20 a.m when 51-year-old Janusz C. Kolodziejczyk was driving a Toyota Camry south on Pulaski and it crashed into a fence in the 3900 block of West Cornelia, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Kolodziejczyk had suffered a gunshot wound to his back and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He lived in the Schorsch Village neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

On Thursday, police issued an alert asking for information about Kolodziejczyk’s whereabouts between 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and the time of his death.

Kolodziejczyk was described as a 5-foot-11, 190-pound Eastern European man with light-brown hair and blue eyes.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.